Podcast 462: Alan Wake Remastered, Jett: The Far Shores, FIFA 22

It’s finally happened: Chris White has returned to talk about all things gaming, and he’s been a very busy lad. He’s been playing and reviewing Alan Wake Remastered, Jett: The Far Shores, FIFA 22, and even Kena: Bridge of Spirits, so has plenty to fill us in on.



Chris Hyde has also played FIFA 22, while Adam Cook has played some Kena, and wants to get back to it. There’s so much gaming goodness on the horizon, you’ll have to forgive us if some of the team are little quiet due to [redacted] commands.

Send us questions for the podcast on Twitter. LISTEN VIA SPOTIFY!

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our podcast about the latest games out there this week? Are you excited for Tales of Arise? Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify