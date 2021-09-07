Alan Wake Remastered announced

Remedy Entertainment has announced Alan Wake Remastered, a fully remastered version of the 2010 classic. Published by Epic Games Publishing, Alan Wake Remastered will feature the complete Alan Wake experience. It will include the main game as well as two expansions, The Signal and The Writer in all-new rendered 4K visuals. The remaster will also feature new commentary from creative director Sam Lake.

Alan Wake Remastered will launch in fall 2021. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The original game launched on Xbox 360 and came to PC a few years later. This will be the first time ever that Alan Wake will be available to PlayStation users. For existing fans of the game, it’s an opportunity to experience the best version of Alan Wake yet.

Alan Wake Remastered

In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance, he begins to discover pages of a horror story he has supposedly written but has no memory of. Wake is forced to question his sanity as, page by page, the horror story comes true before his eyes. A hostile supernatural presence is taking over everyone it finds, turning them against him. His nightmare journey to find answers will take him into the terrifying depths of night.

The tense, episodic story is packed with unexpected twists, heart-stopping cliffhangers, and intense bursts of combat where it takes more than bullets to banish the darkness. The game’s cutscenes, quirky cast of characters, and majestic Pacific Northwest vistas have been enhanced for a visual impact that matches its unnerving atmosphere.

