Just Dance 2022 | All songs list

Just Dance 2022 is here, and as usual it’s filled with some awesome songs and playlists. If you’re subscribed to the Unlimited Version you’ll find over 700 tracks to dance to, but below we’ve listed the 47 main tracks released with this year’s iteration, as well as the 8 tracks available in Kids Mode.

Tracks in bold are unlockable after dancing to the main version a set number of times and allow you to dance to an alternate move set.

Just Dance 2022 All Songs: Main Playlist

Bainia – Bakermat

Believer – Imagine Dragons

Black Mamba – Aespa

Black Mamba – Extreme Version

Boombayah – Blackpink

Boombayah – Extreme Version

Boss Witch (Ubisoft Clean Version) – Skarlett Klaw

Build A B*** (Clean) – Bella Poarch

Chacarron – El Chombo

Chandelier – Sia

Chandelier – Contemporary Dance Version

China – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G ft. Ozuna, J Balvin

China – DJ Version

Flash Pose – Pabllo Vittar ft. Charli XCX

Freed From Desire – GALA

Funk – Meghan Trainor

Girl Like Me – Black Eyed Peas X Shakira

Girl Like Me – Extreme Version

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Human – Sevdaliza

I’m Outta Love – Anastasia

Jerusalema – Master KG ft. Nancebo Zikode

Jopping – Super M

Judas – Lady Gaga

Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F) – Katy Perry

Level Up – Ciara

Levitating – Dua Lipa

Levitating – Extreme Version

Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Mood – 24KGolden

Mood (alternate Version) – 24KGolden ft. Iann Dior

Mr Blue Sky – The Sunlight Shakers

My Way – Domino Saints

Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Todrick Hall

Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Official Choreo Version

Pop/Stars – K/DA, Madison Beer, (G)I-dle ft. Jaira Burns

Poster Girl – Zara Larsson

Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake

Run the World (Girls) – Beyonce

Run the World (Girls) – Extreme Version

Save Your Tears – The Weekend & Ariana Grande

Smalltown Boy – Bronski BeatStop, Droll, Roll – Ayo & Teo

Sua Cara – Major Lazer ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar

Sua Cara – Limo Version

Think About Things – Dadi Freyr

You Can Dance – Chilly Gonzalez

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester

Kids Mode Tracks

Kids Mode in Just Dance 2022 is quite basic unless you have Just Dance Unlimited, which includes Disney songs like Let it Go and Prince Ali. The tracks featured at launch are below.

Monsters of Jazz – Groove Century

My Friend the Dragon – The Just Dance Orchestra

Funky Robot – Dancing Bros.

Get on the Fire Truck – The Step Brigade

Fearless Pirate – Marine Band

Kitchen Kitten – Cooking Meow Meow

Dance of the Mirlitons – The Just Dance Orchestra

Jungle Dances – The Sunlight Shakers