Just Dance 2022 | All songs list

Just Dance 2022 is here, and as usual it’s filled with some awesome songs and playlists. If you’re subscribed to the Unlimited Version you’ll find over 700 tracks to dance to, but below we’ve listed the 47 main tracks released with this year’s iteration, as well as the 8 tracks available in Kids Mode.
Tracks in bold are unlockable after dancing to the main version a set number of times and allow you to dance to an alternate move set.
Just Dance 2022 All Songs: Main Playlist
Bainia – Bakermat
Believer – Imagine Dragons
Black Mamba – Aespa
Black Mamba – Extreme Version
Boombayah – Blackpink
Boombayah – Extreme Version
Boss Witch (Ubisoft Clean Version) – Skarlett Klaw
Build A B*** (Clean) – Bella Poarch
Chacarron – El Chombo
Chandelier – Sia
Chandelier – Contemporary Dance Version
China – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G ft. Ozuna, J Balvin
China – DJ Version
Flash Pose – Pabllo Vittar ft. Charli XCX
Freed From Desire – GALA
Funk – Meghan Trainor
Girl Like Me – Black Eyed Peas X Shakira
Girl Like Me – Extreme Version
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Human – Sevdaliza
I’m Outta Love – Anastasia
Jerusalema – Master KG ft. Nancebo Zikode
Jopping – Super M
Judas – Lady Gaga
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F) – Katy Perry
Level Up – Ciara
Levitating – Dua Lipa
Levitating – Extreme Version
Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Mood – 24KGolden
Mood (alternate Version) – 24KGolden ft. Iann Dior
Mr Blue Sky – The Sunlight Shakers
My Way – Domino Saints
Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Todrick Hall
Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Official Choreo Version
Pop/Stars – K/DA, Madison Beer, (G)I-dle ft. Jaira Burns
Poster Girl – Zara Larsson
Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake
Run the World (Girls) – Beyonce
Run the World (Girls) – Extreme Version
Save Your Tears – The Weekend & Ariana Grande
Smalltown Boy – Bronski BeatStop, Droll, Roll – Ayo & Teo
Sua Cara – Major Lazer ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar
Sua Cara – Limo Version
Think About Things – Dadi Freyr
You Can Dance – Chilly Gonzalez
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester
Kids Mode Tracks
Kids Mode in Just Dance 2022 is quite basic unless you have Just Dance Unlimited, which includes Disney songs like Let it Go and Prince Ali. The tracks featured at launch are below.
Monsters of Jazz – Groove Century
My Friend the Dragon – The Just Dance Orchestra
Funky Robot – Dancing Bros.
Get on the Fire Truck – The Step Brigade
Fearless Pirate – Marine Band
Kitchen Kitten – Cooking Meow Meow
Dance of the Mirlitons – The Just Dance Orchestra
Jungle Dances – The Sunlight Shakers