Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov plays Hearthstone in new mini-documentary

Activision has shared a cool video today of Garry Kasparov taking on Hearthstone. It marks 25 years since the chess grandmaster lost to an A.I. opponent. In the mini-documentary titled ‘The Brain’s Last Stand,’ it follows Kasparov as he prepares for a brand new challenge.

“I enjoyed learning and playing Hearthstone very much, and not just because I like games and new challenges. What was most intriguing is that Hearthstone is a semi-open system, unlike most other games, which are closed systems like chess,” said Kasparov. “In Hearthstone, the dynamic of new cards constantly adds freshness and new tactical and strategic elements, so the values of old cards and decks aren’t static. This shifting terrain makes Hearthstone difficult to master but endlessly engaging.”

You can watch the video below: