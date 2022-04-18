Podcast 483: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Chrono Cross, Nobody Saves the World

We’re feeling like time travellers on this week’s podcast. Adam Cook and Chris Hyde are still playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but could this be the last week they talk about it?



Lyle has been loving Chrono Cross, as well. But just in case there wasn’t enough co-op action going on, Adam and Chris also played Nobody Saves the World, again, this time on Nintendo Switch.

