Stellaris Overlord expansion is coming this May

A brand new expansion for Stellaris is coming to PC on May 12th, 2022, and it’s called “Overlord”.

It will launch simultaneously with the free 3.4 “Cepheus” update for Stellaris, which also adds adjustments and new content created by the custodian team for all players. This will also mark the sixth anniversary of Stellaris, which first launched in May 2016.

Here’s the new features coming with the Overlord expansion.

Rulers Make the Rules

New vassalization mechanics let you define the role of your new subjects – create new Specialist Empires to grow into economic superpowers, military specialists, and technological creators. Negotiate or demand contracts and agreements between your vassals to define the future of dozens of worlds, and reap the benefits!

The Brightest Star Must Guide Them:

Seek out and unite scattered empires across the stars! As you explore the vast galaxy you’ll encounter more unique enclaves of people, from mysterious shroudwalkers to militaristic mercenaries and crafty salvagers. Will you forge a mutually beneficial relationship and earn their unique services, or will they submit to your rule by force?

Five New Origins to Lord Over

Imperial Fiefdom – You may be just a Specialist Empire now, but some day, the galaxy may need a new ruler… don’t leave any doubt that it will be you.

Slingshot to the Stars – The ruined remains of a Quantum Catapult have been discovered near your homeworld – what secrets might it unlock if your people are clever enough to bring it back online?

Subterranean – Your species adapted to life underground, excelling in mining and archaeology. Now it’s time to see what awaits you far, far above the surface!

Teachers of the Shroud – Developing in contact with the curious psions known as the Shroudwalkers, your empire has learned a thing or two about expanding their minds!

Progenitor Hive – Under your leadership, this hivemind empire can achieve more than ever before… but without your guidance, the hive will fall to ruin!

Engineer the Future and Showcase Your Power

New feats of technology will give your empire the edge it needs to become the dominant force across the galaxy.

Orbital Rings will elevate your influence (and defence) in grand displays of power from your planets further into space.

Hyper Relays will give your fleets the ability to enforce your will across the stars faster than ever before.

Quantum Catapults enable new ways to react quicker in the galaxy while projecting your might – but it’s a daring one-way trip for your fleet!

Four new music tracks to inspire your rise to greatness.

