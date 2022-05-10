Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition is now on Game Pass

It feels like so long ago when we reviewed Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, once a PlayStation exclusive and available on that lovely PSP and PS Vita, but it’s now finally come to Xbox platforms, and it’s on Game Pass for consoles and PC.

Back in 2014, Mikhail gave it a massive 9/10 score and said of Danganronpa 2: “If you even remotely enjoy great stories and narratives, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair is an absolute must-buy. The final segment in particular is magical. When you read about this series, Zero Escape meets Persona meets Ace Attorney gets thrown around a lot. I can safely say that it has earned a position next to those games.”

This 10th Anniversary edition comes with a gallery feature that allows you to view event illustrations, scenes, and listen to voiced dialogue.

Originally released on November 25, 2010, in Japan, three main titles and one spin-off title have been released for various platforms including PS4, PS Vita, smartphones, and Nintendo Switch. The series has shipped over 5 million units worldwide. The Danganronpa series has spawned TV anime, manga, novels, live theatrical productions, popular merchandise, and various collaboration events.

The Danganronpa series celebrated its 10th anniversary on November 25, 2020, and as one of the commemorative projects, the “Anniversary Editions” were created and released for smartphones in 2020 and for Nintendo Switch in December 2021. The first title in the series was released on Xbox One and Windows 10, and now the second title in the series, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition will finally be released for Xbox One and Windows 10.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition is out now on Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for Windows. If you want to buy it instead, it’ll cost you $14.99.