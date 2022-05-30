It’s that time of year again on the podcast, when the previews come thick and fast. Chris Hyde has been able to play some of The Quarry, and hopes are high from the rest of the podcast gang that it’s a return to the Until Dawn type of game that helped the studio become so successful. Meanwhile Adam Cook has been playing a bit of Two Point Campus, and thinks people will be happy with the sequel so far.



Lyle has been exploring the world of smaller games in Floppy Knights and Arcade Spirits, one of which is on Game Pass, so it’s time to find out if they’re crackers or crappers. Right?

