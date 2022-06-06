Podcast 489: Card Shark, Silt, Kao the Kangaroo

It’s a simple two-person podcast this week, with a lot of indie games to talk about. Adam and Lyle have been playing Card Shark, which looks fantastic, but is it? Lyle has also been platforming around in Kao the Kangaroo, and… Limbo/Inside-ing it up in Silt, which is out now.



Lyle has also been playing an FMV game called “Who pressed mute on Uncle Marcus?” which… well, you’ll just have to listen to find out what that’s all about.

