Let’s Build a Zoo coming to consoles this September

After selling over 150,000 copies on PC already, the management sim Let’s Build a Zoo is coming to all consoles this September.

That means. yes, a Switch version, as well as a an Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X edition, PS4, and PS5 are all being released in September. There will also be a retail version thanks to a partnership with Merge Games, and the Dinosaur Island DLC is also coming to consoles, bundled free in retail editions.

Import and breed rare creatures, hire the right staff, keep your visitors happy, and deal with plenty of weird and wonderful events. Then try your hand at DNA Splicing, and stitch together over 300,000 different types of animal, ranging from the majestic Giraffephant to the peaceful PandOwl! Let’s Build a Zoo lets you import a variety of animals from other Zoos around the world! Breed your animals and start families to expand your wildlife and fill your enclosures. But if that doesn’t suit you… you could just create animals instead! With DNA splicing at your finger tips, you have the power to bind together over 300,000 different types of animal, creating monstrosities and oddities as you go! Ever wondered what a ChicKaka would look like? Now you can find out!

We reviewed the game on PC back in November 2021, and Lyle Carr loved it, giving it an 8/10 score, saying: “Let’s Build a Zoo is an enjoyable and innovative tycoon game, held back a little by some pacing issues. Between moral choices and splicing species together, the game really brings a ton of great ideas to an already compelling gameplay loop. If you can get through the early hours with limited animals, you’ll find hours of fun as you build the ultimate wildlife attraction.”.

Let’s Build a Zoo is out now on PC, and coming to consoles in September 2022.