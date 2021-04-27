Create your own wacky animals with Let’s Build a Zoo

No More Robots has announced the launch of their next game Let’s Build a Zoo. This zoo management sim puts you in charge of your own animal sanctuary, where you can build beautiful enclosures and fill them with a whole host of different animals. It’s your choice whether to be an eager beaver with grand designs, or let it all descend into “otter” chaos. Let’s Build a Zoo is expected to launch this summer. No More Robots is best known for Descenders, Yes, Your Grace and Hypnospace Outlaw, which were all interesting titles so this could bode well for Let’s Build a Zoo.

Ever wondered what a Crocoduck, or an Owlybara might look like?

Now you can find out. Utilizing futuristic DNA splicing mechanics, the game lets you go bananas and splice together any two animals, with over 300,000 combinations possible.

Go wild, with hundreds of animals to breed and import, tons of buildings, foliage, decorations and path types to spruce up your “monkey” business, and plenty of staff options for keeping your animals happy, and your guests entertained.

It’s not all cheerful “panda-ing” though, as Let’s Build a Zoo can get pretty dark if you let it. Sure, you can build a loving environment for your animals, guests and staff… but with a fully-fledged morality system, you have the choice to go down an evil path, work your staff to the bone, and essentially turn your zoo into a meat factory. Oh deer, oh deer.

Let’s Build a Zoo will launch this summer, with a closed PC beta happening very soon. All the details can be found here.