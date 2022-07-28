The Siege and the Sandfox looks like the next big Metroidvania

The Siege and the Sandfox has a look, that’s for sure, if the newly released “wishlist” trailer is anything to go on. Sadly we’re going to have to wait until 2023 to play it.

Published by Koch Media and the debut title from developer Cardboard Sword, The Siege and the Sandfox is a 2D 16-bit styled stealth metroidvania (Stealthvania) which promises “fluid platforming gameplay” and is set for a PC release in 2023. The studio Cardboard Sword is a UK-based indie development studio formed by experienced AAA developers. Between them, they’ve worked on titles including LittleBigPlanet PS Vita, Forza Horizon 1, 2 & 3, Elite: Dangerous, and more.

Use stealth to sneak through the environments, incapacitating enemies or ghosting past as if you were never there. Run, jump, slide, shimmy, pole swing and more as you navigate the intricate game world, finding new items and equipment, and unlocking previously inaccessible locations.

Features:

Expansive, non-linear exploration of a continuous world

Innovative stealth skills to sneak past enemies with dynamic gameplay and intuitive controls worthy of an epic assassin’s adventure

Merging modern effects and the spirit of the classics using Unreal Engine 4 results in a unique mixture of swift hand-drawn animations, backgrounds and a 16-bit art style

Dynamic gameplay-driven music system that builds tension and highlights danger

An eclectic range of characters to discover and aid along the way, and tools to help access new areas previously unexplored

“We’re extremely excited to launch our debut game, The Siege and the Sandfox, with the help of Koch Media. This project is a passionate combination of stealth and sixteen bit era games, brought into the modern world with beautiful visual effects and techniques. We wanted to make something new yet nostalgic, and Koch have helped us realize that.” – Olly Bennett, CEO of Cardboard Sword

The Siege and the Sandfox is available to wishlist on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Humble Game Store as of today and is set to launch in 2023.