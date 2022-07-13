If you’re looking for something spooky this Halloween then you’re in luck. as Yomawari: Lost in the Dark is releasing in October. The latest game in NIS’ horror series looks pretty intense, so don’t watch the trailer or check out the official jump scare filled website unless you have nerves of steel. I always appreciate having a new spooky game to play in October, so I’ll certainly be checking this out when it releases on PS4 and Switch on October 28th (and PC three days earlier).

“After night falls, eerie and terrifying spirits walk the empty streets of the town. From under flickering street lights and through pitch-black alleyways, they watch the young girl…

Use your flashlight to reveal spirits, throw pebbles to distract them, and do everything you can to avoid being caught.

By closing your eyes, you can avoid the gaze of the evil spirits, causing them to lose sight of you. Sometimes, stopping to close your eyes and hiding may be a good opportunity to escape your fears.

However, don’t forget that the spirits are still there, even when your eyes are closed. If you shut your eyes, be sure to avoid running into a spirit as you flee to somewhere safer.”