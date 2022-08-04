Vampire Survivors cheat codes added with latest update

The latest update for Vampire Survivors goes live today, which brings with it cheat codes, new achievements, two new characters, and more. The new Patch 0.10.0, nicknamed “The Not One,” will also aim to fix a variety of bug fixes and tweaks, with all the details listed right here.

As seen in the trailer below, cheat codes are coming to Vampire Survivors, and we’ve got them all listed below for you. They feature all sorts of weird and wonderful secrets, such as secret characters, stages, Relics, and even the ability to spin the UI if players wish to do so.

Jokes

– spinnn : spins the UI for a bit

Stages

– relaxenjoylife : unlocks Il Molise

– honesty : unlocks Moongolow

– dotgogreenacres : unlocks Green Acres

– rottingpizza : unlocks The Bone Zone

– peakgamedesign : unlocks Boss Rash

Ghosts

– exdashexoneviiq : unlocks Exdash

– tramezzini : unlocks Toastie. Only works if Exdash is unlocked.

Main Characters

– noneladonna : Arca Ladonna

– vivaladonna : Porta Ladonna

– superladonna : Lama Ladonna

– strongestcharacter : Poe Ratcho

– bioparco : Dommario

– faschiuma : Suor Clerici

– accidenti : Krochi Freetto

– crystalmakeup : Christine Davain

– yattapanda : Yatta Cavallo

– carramba : Bianca Ramba

– reset : O’Sole Meeo

– languorino : Sir Ambrojoe

Relics

– thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbyde fault : Grim Grimoire

– thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedb ydefault : Ars Gouda

– leadmetothecheese : Milky Way Map

– eggseggseggs : Glass Vizard

– teleportustomars : Mindbender

– randomazzami : Randomazzo + Arcana VI

– icanhearthecriesofcaptainplane t : Great Gospel

– thankelrond : Magic Banger

– timecompression : Sorceress Tears

– ihaveseenitihaveseenitihavesee nitihaveseenitihaveseenitihave seenitihaveseenit : Yellow Sign

Secret Characters

– secondevolution : Gyorunton

– earrivatolarrotino : Big Trouser

– lhovistoio : Cosmo Pavone

– fettinepanate : Boon Marrabbio

– iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme : Leda

– pinociampino : Peppino

– highfive : Gains Boros

– ablasphemousmockery : Mask of the Red Death