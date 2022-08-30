Victoria 3 release date revealed for October

The Victoria 3 release date has finally been revealed by Paradise Interactive, and it’s coming this October, exclusively to PC.

October 25th is the long awaited Victoria 3 release date, and you can see the brand new trailer below for the grand strategy title.

Starting with the Charles Dickens line from A Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”, the trailer shows off the gameplay and features you’ll play if you pick up Victoria 3.

Claim your place in the sun in Victoria 3, a new grand strategy simulation from Paradox Interactive. Master politics, industry, trade, diplomacy and war in this revelatory time period between the 19th and 20th century. The Victorians promised a grand tomorrow based on science and industry. Now you get to build it.

Features of Victoria 3 include:

Rewrite history as any of dozens of nations from the Victorian Era, from industrial powerhouses like Great Britain and Prussia to populous giants like Russia and Qing China or powers in waiting like Japan or Colonial Canada. Deep Societal Simulation: Every inhabitant of your nation is simulated, whether farmer or clerk, capitalist or craftsman. Each has personal beliefs, political preferences and, most importantly, a standard of living to maintain.

Manage the various political factions in your country through laws and reforms. Can you improve the life of your citizens if it means angering established authorities? A Living World: Watch the map change before your eyes, as newly constructed railways run between burgeoning cities, many of which were mere hamlets decades before.

Victoria 3 will be available at major games retailers on 25 October 2022 for a suggested retail price of $49.99/£41.99/€49.99.