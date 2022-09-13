Breath of the Wild 2 is officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As the final announcement on a Nintendo Direct, it doesn’t come much bigger: we have the full name and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In case you didn’t realise it, that game name is brand new, and is what we’ve been referring to as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Until now that is, as the official name, which Nintendo itself said it didn’t want to reveal too early as it’s a bit of a spoiler, is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In a very brief (90 second) trailer, the name was revealed along with the release date: 12th of May, 2023.

Lots of artwork was shown, before seeing Link flying with a winged creature of some sort, climbing as usual, and doing some magic stuff with rocks. It’s easily the most anticipated game for most people in 2023, already, we’d bet. The original game was a masterpiece, as seen in our 10/10 scoring review, where I said: “I do not say this lightly: Breath of the Wild is an absolute masterpiece, and may well be the best The Legend of Zelda game ever made. Having grown up playing those first games as a child on a system I remember fondly, it feels extra special to be playing a new Zelda on a new console; that I can’t deny, and there are flaws (it’s not perfect), but otherwise, this is everything I wanted it to be and more. I won’t forget Breath of the Wild for a long time, because it’s a memorable, beautiful, stunner of a game”.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023.