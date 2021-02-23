Podcast #432: Splatoon 3, Skyward Sword HD, BOTW 2

Whilst there’s a slight drought in video game releases, the gang reflect on the recent Nintendo Direct to give their opinions on all the announcements. Chris Hyde and Adam Carroll are excited about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and the Mario-themed content coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the things Chris White is keen to get stuck into. The Project Triangle Strategy reveal is also a highlight for all of the lads. There’s disappointment at the lack of news regarding a Breath of the Wild sequel, and opinions on everything else.

Adam Carroll also shares his thoughts on the Bravely Default II demo, and listener correspondence focuses on surviving a zombie apocalypse, what the best and worse console controllers are, and whether anyone’s gutted about the Hogwarts Legacy delay.

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).