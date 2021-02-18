All the announcements from Nintendo Direct | Mario Golf: Super Rush, Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and more

Last night’s Nintendo Direct offered up plenty of new game announcements, remasters, and so much more in the 50-minute presentation. Along with Mario Golf: Super Rush and Splatoon 3 being announced, we were also treated to the news that a HD re-release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword would be coming in July. These games weren’t the only announcements, so we’ve put down everything that was revealed below.

Mario Golf: Super Rush announced

Splatoon 3 announced for 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming July

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout coming to Switch this summer

Super Mario-themed items are coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons on March 1

Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A new DLC fighter for Super #SmashBrosUltimate has been announced! This fighter will release in March, so stay tuned for more information soon. pic.twitter.com/5yBSEMOyx9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

Expansion Pass coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity in November

Famicom Detective Club remakes is in the works

No More Heroes III releasing in August

Samurai Warriors 5 announced

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition coming March 19

Outer Wilds releasing on Switch in the summer

Dodgeball multiplayer Knockout City announced

Bravely Default II final trailer revealed

Capcom Arcade Stadium out now

Free-to-play arena combat game Star Wars: Hunters announced

Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY from Square Enix coming 2022

Miitopia announced, coming in May

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power announced

New trailer for Monster Hunter Rise revealed

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection coming to consoles

World’s End Club, the new game from Danganronpa creator revealed

Annapurna’s new game Neon White revealed

Stubbs the Zombie is getting a remaster