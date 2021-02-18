All the announcements from Nintendo Direct | Mario Golf: Super Rush, Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and more
Last night’s Nintendo Direct offered up plenty of new game announcements, remasters, and so much more in the 50-minute presentation. Along with Mario Golf: Super Rush and Splatoon 3 being announced, we were also treated to the news that a HD re-release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword would be coming in July. These games weren’t the only announcements, so we’ve put down everything that was revealed below.
Mario Golf: Super Rush announced
Splatoon 3 announced for 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming July
Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout coming to Switch this summer
Super Mario-themed items are coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons on March 1
Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
A new DLC fighter for Super #SmashBrosUltimate has been announced! This fighter will release in March, so stay tuned for more information soon. pic.twitter.com/5yBSEMOyx9
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021
Expansion Pass coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity in November
Famicom Detective Club remakes is in the works
No More Heroes III releasing in August
Samurai Warriors 5 announced
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition coming March 19
Outer Wilds releasing on Switch in the summer
Dodgeball multiplayer Knockout City announced
Bravely Default II final trailer revealed
Capcom Arcade Stadium out now
Free-to-play arena combat game Star Wars: Hunters announced
Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY from Square Enix coming 2022
Miitopia announced, coming in May
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power announced
New trailer for Monster Hunter Rise revealed
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection coming to consoles
World’s End Club, the new game from Danganronpa creator revealed
Annapurna’s new game Neon White revealed
Stubbs the Zombie is getting a remaster