New trailer for Mario Golf: Super Rush reveals character roster and more

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Mario Golf: Super Rush, which reveals the colourful roster, a new mode, different courses and more game details. With Mario Golf: Super Rush, the Mario Golf series makes its return in its speediest instalment yet. Players can join a variety of Mushroom Kingdom characters in different multiplayer modes or alone when the game swings onto Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021.

You can watch the new Mario Golf: Super Rush trailer here:

Playstyles

Simple button controls make it easy for new players and seasoned pros alike. It’s as simple as taking aim, choosing the shot strength and sending the ball flying. Additionally, it’s possible to use motion controls by holding a Joy-Con controller like a golf club. Useful tools. Curving a shot is an effective technique to avoid hazards and putting spin on the ball affects how it rolls after landing. Several features are on hand to help conquer the course, including a shot gauge that adapts to the angle of the slope and a scan that makes it easier to read the terrain.

Familiar faces and playing with family and friends

Players can choose from a cast of 16 Mushroom Kingdom characters, each featuring different strengths and equipped with their own unique special moves. Pauline, Chargin’ Chuck, and King Bob-omb will make their first appearance in the series. Players can hit the fairway with up to three others, both locally and online, in different modes.

Courses and modes

From standard courses to courses with special hazards, every round of golf is different. There is a variety of six lavish locations to choose from.

Play through a variety of different modes:

In the new fast-paced mode Speed Golf, players tee off in unison and race through the course to sink the ball first. It's important to collect items to regain stamina and avoid the course's various hazards while sprinting to the ball. Players can also use special dashes and shots to swing victory in their favour. Battle Golf. In Battle Golf – a more frantic variation of Speed Golf – nine holes are in play at the same time. The first player to score three holes claims the victory, so it's key to stay ahead of opponents or risk losing out.

Every stroke counts and the lowest score wins. Golf Adventure. Solo players can go from rookie to pro when enrolling their Mii character at a prestigious country club in Golf Adventure. While interacting with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters they can learn how to play and take on a variety of challenges. Gaining experience makes it possible to level up the character, which can then be used in multiplayer modes.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021.