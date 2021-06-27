Podcast 449: Mario Golf: Super Rush, Scarlet Nexus, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Mario Golf: Super Rush and Scarlet Nexus are out now, and the team have been playing lots of both. Adam Cook has seen credits on Super Rush, while Chris has hammered through Scarlet Nexus, too, and both games are good, though Adam has concerns about the Mario Golf single player adventure. Chris has also played Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and might break hearts with this one.



What will our live audience have to say? Will they have questions about Super Rush mechanics, or how long Scarlet Nexus is? You’ll have to tune in live next week to see how it all works, right?

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our podcast about the latest games out there this week? Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.