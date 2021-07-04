0 comments

Podcast 450: Rift Apart, Scarlet Nexus, Mario Golf

by on July 5, 2021
There’s plenty of big games out now, such as Mario Golf: Super Rush and Scarlet Nexus, but Adam Carroll is back and wants to talk about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Adam Cook and Chris White have been playing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, as well, and in a preview sense, can chat a bit about that as well. What else have the gang been up to, probably some games, we’d wager.

Download the audio MP3, here.

