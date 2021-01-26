Festivale event coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo has announced a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons coming on January 28, 2021, which includes the brand-new Festivale event. See below a complete list of additions from the update:

Festivale Even t – Nothing beats the cold weather more than a colourful Festivale event filled with dancing and flying feathers. On 15th February, Dancer Pavé will arrive to the island’s plaza** to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit. Only on this day, players can capture colourful feathers floating on the island with their net and trade them to Pavé to receive a passionate dance number in return. Rainbow feathers seem to be an especially rare sight, so it’s best to catch them and trade them with Pavé. Players can invite friends over to their island or go visit to partake in the festivities together.

t – Nothing beats the cold weather more than a colourful Festivale event filled with dancing and flying feathers. On 15th February, Dancer Pavé will arrive to the island’s plaza** to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit. Only on this day, players can capture colourful feathers floating on the island with their net and trade them to Pavé to receive a passionate dance number in return. Rainbow feathers seem to be an especially rare sight, so it’s best to catch them and trade them with Pavé. Players can invite friends over to their island or go visit to partake in the festivities together. New Reactions – To express excitement for the Festivale, the Viva Festivale Reaction Set can be purchased for in-game bells from the shelf at Nook’s Cranny for a limited time and includes the reactions Feelin’ It, Let’s Go, Viva and Confetti.

New costumes – Starting 1st February, Festivale costumes will be available at Able Sisters for a limited time, so that players can get their groove on in style.

– To express excitement for the Festivale, the Viva Festivale Reaction Set can be purchased for in-game bells from the shelf at Nook’s Cranny for a limited time and includes the reactions Feelin’ It, Let’s Go, Viva and Confetti. New costumes – Starting 1st February, Festivale costumes will be available at Able Sisters for a limited time, so that players can get their groove on in style. Seasonal items – New seasonal items will be available at Nook Shopping. Players can celebrate the sentimental season with chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, which will be available for purchase beginning 1st February and running through 14th February. There will also be other items related to Lunar New Year and Big Game Celebration for certain periods during January and February.

You can check out the trailer for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale update below:

It has also been confirmed that another update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is planned for March, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for what’s to come over the next few weeks.