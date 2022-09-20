Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai coming to the West

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is getting a PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch in the West, publisher Square Enix has announced.

It’s yet another lengthily named title from Square Enix, but Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai allows players to “live through the story of the exhilarating anime series, The Adventure of Dai, first-hand in an action role-playing game that combines stunning visuals with art from the anime and manga”.

Infinity Strash will have a “variety of unique and enticing features for fans to look forward to”, says Square Enix, adding “The game will have two distinct ways to enjoy gameplay – Adventure Mode and Temple of Recollection. While Adventure Mode will feature a more classic story progression following the plot of the anime through the Sovereign Rock Castle arc, Temple of Recollection allows players to experience an evolving dungeon that changes with each play through, adding difficulty and rewards along the way”.

The anime is actually available to watch via CrunchyRoll, so if you want to get up to speed on all things “The Adventure of Dai”, that’s where to start, before the game comes out.

Players will also have an opportunity to collect and equip rare accessories known as Memento Bonds, which further augment abilities and stats. Additionally, each time a Memento Bond is unlocked, scenes from the original manga will be revealed. Memento Bonds can also be further powered up by exploring the Temple of Recollection.

Square Enix says more information on the game will be coming at a later date, presumably including the release date and maybe a special edition or something. Stay tuned, folks.