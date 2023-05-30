Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai coming this September

Square Enix has announced the release date for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai, and it’s coming this September to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, specifically on September 28th.

Infinity Strash is the game adaptation of the anime, Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai, and is an action role-playing title that will feature art from the famous anime/manga.

You can check out the latest trailer, along with the official info from Square Enix’s press release, below:

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai features two distinct ways for players to enjoy gameplay – Story Mode and the Temple of Recollection. While Story Mode delivers classic campaign progression, the Temple of Recollection allows players to delve into an evolving dungeon that changes with each play-through. Beat the monsters that dwell within for exciting rewards that will help you take down enemies that grow stronger the deeper you go. Players can also collect and equip accessories known as Bond Memories, which augment the abilities and stats of the character they are equipped to. Additionally, each time a Bond Memory is unlocked, scenes from the original manga will be revealed. Bond Memories can also be further powered up by conquering the Temple of Recollection and it’s challenging ever-changing stages.

The game is now available to pre-order, though that’s for all versions except the Nintendo Switch edition, for which pre-orders will be available at a later date. If you do decide to go ahead, you will get Dai’s special outfit “Legendary Hero” and the Bond Memory “The Hero’s Tutor” items, while the digital deluxe edition adds the following:

Popp’s special outfit “Legendary Mage”

Maam’s special outfits “Legendary Priest” and “Legendary Martial Artist”

Hyunckel’s special outfits “Legendary Swordsman” and “Legendary Warrior”

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai will be released for PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on September 28th, 2023.