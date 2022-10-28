Forspoken video offers a deep dive into gameplay mechanics

With the January 24th release date of Forspoken looming, Square Enix and Luminous Productions has kicked off a three part video series. The series is designed to take a “deeper look into the gameplay mechanics for their highly anticipated action-RPG”, and this first video focuses on protagonist Frey’s magic-enhanced parkour skills, and also some of the spells she has in her locker.

You can check out the first part of the series, “Magic Parkour”, below:

You can see that Frey has some kind of high-speed magic parkour that lets her use an almost skateboard-like movement ability. That said, the video talks about stamina management, which we’d bet can be upgraded. It does look like a lot of fluidity is present in the movement, which is great to see. Frey can also use that skateboard (glide ability) to get across water, and land safely with a sort of cushion spell.

The next video in the series, Forspoken – Deep Dive | Magic Combat, releases on November 3, and will dive into the fundamentals of Frey’s magical combat skills. Discover more about the types of magic, attacks and upgrades players can unlock to help Frey battle the wide variety of enemies she’ll encounter throughout her journey. The final video, Forspoken – Deep Dive | Exploring Athia , releases on November 10, and will showcase quests, challenges and various activities that players can find and accomplish across the world of Athia.

Forspoken is a PS5 console exclusive, also coming to PC, and was due this year but was pushed back to January 24th, 2023, to give it a bit more time. It’s shaping up nicely, if this new video is anything to go on, so perhaps it’ll be something to look forward to in the early part of next year. The Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust Story DLC will be available Summer 2023, so it seems Square is going to support this one, too.