Forspoken delayed into 2023 due to “strategic decision”

Over on Twitter, the developer Luminous Productions and publisher Square Enix has revealed that Forspoken is being pushed back until January 24th, 2023.

The short statement reads that “As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023. All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase”.

Forspoken was originally planned to come out on October 11th, 2022, but even that was after a delay, as it was initially due earlier in 2022.

The statement continued, with parties involved adding: “We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for the game inspires us every day and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this Summer!”.

It’s definitely something that’s not been though of lightly, thought the official site still has the October release date as of time of writing.

Forspoken follows the journey of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the beautiful and cruel land of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey must use her newfound magical abilities to traverse sprawling landscapes and battle monstrous creatures.

The game is now due in January 2023, for PS5 and PC.