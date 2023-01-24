Forspoken | Spell locations guide

While you’ll unlock a ton of spells throughout Forspoken by spending accrued Mana in Frey’s spell trees, there is also a handful of spells you’ll need to look for. You’ll find pools of Mana out in the world referred to as Founts, and jumping in will grant Frey a new power or an upgrade to an exisintg one. If you’re struggling with these Forspoken spell locations, our handy guide can help you find them.

Forspoken Spell Locations 1. Flow

Where is it?

Flow is given to Frey near the start of the story as part of the campaign.

What does it do and why do I need it?

It enable high speed movement and magical parkour, both utterly essential for traversing Forspoken’s open world and surviving the combat. While in Flow, Frey will automatically evade most incoming attacks as long as she has stamina.

2. Leap

Where is it?

Leap can be found at the the Mulberry Fount in the Barren Plains area just outside of Cipal.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Leap allows you to kick off walls when using Flow to get higher. It’s eassential for climbing to hard-to-reach areas.

3. Shimmy

Where is it?

The Shimmy spell can be found in the Mulberry Fount in the Citadel area within Eastern Praenost. It is just southwest of the Citadel: Eastern Pilgrim’s Refuge.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Shimmy allows Frey to accelerate within Flow by kicking off from the ground with a well-timed button press as you land from a jump. Great for escaping enemies and moving at speed.

Forspoken Spell Locations 4. Soar

Where is it?

Soar is unlocked at the Rosewood Fount in the Water Garden area of Avaloet.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Soar adds a boost to your vertical Flow, allowing you to climb even higher.

5. Beacon

Where is it?

You can find Beacon in the Rosewood Fount in The Mustering Ground.

What does it do and why do I need it?

While Beacon makes you easier to spot at a distance, it also speeds up Stamina recovery, so its benefits outweigh its risks. Just don’t use it if you’re trying to sneak anywhere.

6. Fortify

Where is it?

The Lilac Fount in the Windy Hills area hides the Fortify spell.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Allows you to increase the amount by which a cloak or necklace improves your defence. Essentially this unlocks an element of upgrading that lets you spend materials to increase your gear score.

7. Burrow

Where is it?

Burrown can be found in the Mulberry Fount in Brass Hollow.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Burrow sends out seeking tendrils that locate dropped loot and bring it to you. For each piece of loot found, your Support Spells recieve a temporary boost in potency.

Forspoken Spell Locations 8. Suppression

Where is it?

Find the Juniper Fount in The Moulderings to unlock the Suppression spell.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Suppression removes all traces of Frey, rendering her invisible for a time. Sudden movements negate the spell’s effect.

9. Rush

Where is it?

The Rush spell can be found in the Rosewood Fount in the Golden Hills area.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Rush allows you to add a boost of speed to Flow by timing a button press with Frey’s glowing pulse. Great for clearing distance faster.

10. Alb

Where is it?

You can find Alb in the Lilac Fount in Visorian Plataeu.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Alb has the ability to completely negate the damage of one unblockable or critical hit from an enemy that you would othersie be unable to dodge or counter. Pretty useful in a pinch, but it’s vbery situational.

Forspoken Spell Locations 11. Spoof

Where is it?

Spoof is located in the Juniper Fount, in the Physic Garden area.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Spoof is attached to the Green Magic tree, and activates a fast dodge that leaves behind a fleeting decoy that momentarily destracts enemy and takes threeat from Frey.

12. Diversify

Where is it?

You can find Diversify in the Juniper Fount, located in the Crosstide Coast area, through the Junoon Depth Portal.

What does it do and why do I need it?

Like Fortify, Diversify allows Frey to deepen her crafting skills. This allows her to add a fourth effect to any necklace she upgrades, which as you can imgaine is incredibly useful for taking on the toughest open world bosses.

We will continue to add to this list as we come across more Forspoken spell locations.

