Forspoken | Cloaks Locations Guide

by on January 24, 2023
Forspoken cloaks main
 

While Forspoken doesn’t have armour in the traditional sense, it does offer a few ways to increase Frey’s abilities, health and defence. Scattered across Athia are over a dozen magical cloaks. These Forspoken cloaks enhance Frey’s affinity with certain magic types, or offer numerous buffs from poison defence to increased critical hit chance.

Most of these cloaks come with an intrinsic buff, but they can all be swapped out for whichever buffs and boosters you choose, providing you have the materials required.

Read on for our list of Forspoken cloaks and where we found them.

Forspoken Cloaks Guide | 1. Hooded Cloak

The leather hooded cloak is given to Frey as part of the main story when you first reach Cipal.

2. Pelerine

You can purchase Pelerine from the Poppet collector in Cipal. Poppets are found by completing the Chase the Cat Detours in the city. Pelerine will cost you two Poppets.

Forspoken cloak 1

3. Valorous

Clear the challenge in Ligare, located in The Guardian’s Way, south-east of Cipal.

4. Unstoppable

Clear the challenge in the Militis Academy, located in The Mustering Ground, west of Praenost Castle Town.

Forspoken Cloaks Guide | 5. Judicious

Clear the challenge in Gyuzel, located The Water Garden in Avaloet.

forspoken guide

6. Lief

Defeat the boss of Locked Labyrinth: Barrier, located in The Guardian’s Way, south of Cipal.

7. Puissant

Defeat the boss of Locked Labyrinth: Cliff, located in The Citadel in Praenost.

8. Divers

Defeat the boss of Locked Labyrinth: Hill, located in The Blessed Plains, just south of Cipal.

forspoken cloak

Forspoken Cloaks Guide | 9. Fain

Defeat the boss of Locked Labyrinth: Mountain Base, located in The Fountainfields, across Supera Bridge.

10. Bonifate

Defeat the boss of Locked Labyrinth: Field, located in Humble Plain, Visorias.

11. Audacious

Clear the challenge in the Ruins of Mercador, in the Visorian Plateu.

Forspoken Cloaks Guide |12. Whilom

Defeat the boss of Locked Labyrinth West, located in Brass Hollow.

13. Dauntless

Clear the challenge in Brass Cavern, Brass Hollow.

14. Forfend

Defeat the boss of Locked Labyrinth: Castle near Visorian Castle Town.

Forspoken Cloaks Guide | 15. Stranith

Buy from the merchant in Cipal for 5 Poppets.

16. Infallible

Clear the challenge in Kabosharr, located in Golden Hills.

17. Gracious

Clear the Bhulna Villa, found in Physic Garden.

Forspoken Cloaks Guide | 18. Boundless

Clear the enemies out of Redclaw Cavern, located in Academy Hills.

We’ll update this list as we find more cloaks. In the meantime, why not check out our full review of Forspoken.

