Forspoken first DLC is coming in May: “In Tanta We Trust”

The first Forspoken DLC is coming on May 26th, and Square Enix has revealed it’s called “In Tanta We Trust”, and is a prequel story.

Following on from the February release this year, Forspoken’s In Tanta We Trust DLC will be available on PlayStation 5 again, as well as PC via Epic Games Store or Steam. And when we say that it’s a prequel, we mean it, as it’s set 25 years before the events of the main game.

Check out the official blurb on the DLC, below, and you can also see a recent trailer in case you aren’t caught up on what the game is.

Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust story DLC will serve as a prequel to the main game and takes place 25 years prior the events of Forspoken. Continuing her search for a way to eradicate the Break from Athia once and for all, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that leads her to a place that somehow transports her to the Purge of the Rheddig, the legendary battle that devastated Athia and eventually drove the Tantas to madness. Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must uncover the answers and save Athia once more – and attempt to save herself In the Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC, players will battle alongside Tanta Cinta using Frey’s newfound magical ability to unlock new combat strategies and coordinate devastating attack combos against the invading Rheddig forces. Scale to new heights in unique, vertically-designed environments with Frey’s honed magic-enhanced parkour skills.

It seems there won’t be a new protagonist though, as the official word above is that you still play as Frey. Square also added that if you have the digital deluxe edition of the game, you’ll get early access to the DLC on May 23rd, but if you just own the standard edition you can pick it up separately on the 26th, instead.

Forspoken is out now for PlayStation 5 and PC (Epic Games Store and Steam).