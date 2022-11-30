Marvel’s Midnight Suns | How to use Blueprints

As you start to complete missions in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll begin to acquire blueprints. At first, it’s not clear how you get to use them, or how they can be utilised to improve your abilities. Luckily, we know exactly how these work, and thanks to the guide below, you’ll find out exactly how they work, what you can do with them, and when they unlock.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Blueprints: Build your Research level

There’s no clear indicator of how blueprints work at first in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but after a while, you’ll start building your research level by completing projects in the Forge. Once you get to level 3, the project needed to use earned blueprints becomes available, and fans of Doctor Strange will no doubt have heard of the item of the project before.

Match the requirements

Before you’re able to complete the research project needed to craft hero abilities with blueprints, you’ll need to complete two missions with Doctor Strange. These don’t have to be story missions, so if you want to complete a side mission to do so, that’s absolutely fine, as long as the Sorcerer Supreme tags along.

The Book of the Vishanti

Once you’ve got a research level of 3, you’ll be able to unlock the Book of the Vishanti forge schematic, however, you’ll need 125 Credits to be able to buy it. You’ll only need to wait another day before it becomes available, but once done, all of those blueprints you’ve earned will be available to either craft or salvage.

Ability crafting

After unlocking the Book of the Vishanti, you’ll be able to craft additional Hero ability cards with it. While it’s handy to have more than one copy of certain cards, you can also take multiple copies to the Yard to combine them and create a more powerful version of it.

The Blueprint exchange

The other great thing about the Book of the Vishanti is the ability to either salvage or craft. While we’ve mentioned crafting, the salvage option is a great way to turn a higher rarity blueprint into two cards of a lesser ability. This is great when you’ve acquired too many of the same cards and want to focus your deck on particular abilities. It’s all about familiarising yourself with your abilities, and salvaging helps to provide complete customisation to your deck.