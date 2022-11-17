Saints Row gets massive update fixing over 200 bugs

Deep Silver and developer Volition have announced that the Saints Row 2022 reboot has received a huge update, fixing over 200 bugs, called the “Bright Future update”.

The update mainly focuses on stability and quality of life improvements, as well as co-op and gameplay issues. The full patch notes are available here.

“We have many more updates, new features and fixes planned and we will have more news to share on that in the next few weeks. In the meantime, if you spot anything please report it through the channels on the support page. Thank you all for your support, now go forth and slay thy rivals for control of Santo Ileso” comments Deep Silver Volition, “Your passion for Saints Row and us as a studio continues to amaze and drive us for the future.”

The update will ensure a more seamless experience, guaranteeing a smoother return to Santo Illeso for players wishing to unleash carnage in their wake. The update boasts substantial improvements spanning across Combat, Garage and Vehicle features, Open World Gameplay and Criminal Venture Activity, UX, Co-op, Stability and Crashes, Missions and much more. This is just the start of Deep Silver and Volition’s support for Saints Row in 2022 and beyond!

Volition added that: “We would like to thank you all for letting us know about issues you have found, and recognize that this update has taken a little longer than we all would have liked. We wanted to pack in as many meaningful fixes and new features as we could into this first major update, and the best way to do this was to focus on one larger patch, rather than release a series of smaller ones.

We are continuing to work on community requested quality of life additions and new features, as well as any further bugs that may be reported going forward, so please continue to talk to us about your experiences! Your passion for Saints Row and us as a studio continues to amaze and drive us for the future”.

Saints Row is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.