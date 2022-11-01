Vampire Survivors is coming to Xbox this month

The hit PC title Vampire Survivors is coming to Xbox on November 10th, it has been announced, and it’ll even be part of Game Pass.

The Xbox port will contain all the new content and updates that were added to the PC version (Steam and Game Pass for PC) during Early Access.

“I started making Vampire Survivors to practise coding and would have not in a million years thought it would become such a hit. I can not thank the community enough for making development this fun!”, said poncle founder Luca Galante. “I’m very excited to see the game on console and for Xbox players to dive in and be the bullet hell!”.

We reviewed Vampire Survivors on PC, where Chris White said “Vampire Survivors is a basic yet addictive roguelike, with a surprising amount of depth in its mechanics. Taking on hordes of enemies does seem daunting at first, but when you’re unlocking new weapons and abilities to slay them all, it is when the game is at its best. I don’t really like to bring the cost into a review, but for just over £2, it makes it almost a crime not to try it out. It’s the perfect game to spend an hour or two on when you’re struggling to choose something, and will more than likely give you something to play when you’re in a funk”, and awarded the game an 8/10 score.

It’s worth noting, it also plays really nicely on Steam Deck as well, if you have one of those.

Anyway, on the Xbox version, the game will be available for $4,99 and also via Xbox Game Pass from 10th November. So there we have it.