Sever’s new game The Feast available now

PRISMATIKA and Sever have today announced a brand new short, thought-provoking narrative experience called The Feast, free to download now. In The Feast, you’re invited to a bizarre family dinner party that takes an unexpected turn, “diving deep into a catastrophic image of society and its tendency to ignore the dark side of the reality.”

Along with the option to download for free on Steam, GOG.com, or Itch.io, a ‘Chef‘s Special’ Edition is available for $1.99, including a selection of bonus digital items. Players are also invited to ‘Raise a Glass’ to the developers by tipping them $1.99. The Feast comes from Sever, the creators of the critically acclaimed The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Grand Winner at the NYX Game Awards 2022.

The official synopsis reads, “Framed with striking theatrical stylings, The Feast delivers an atmospheric, branching narrative experience with multiple, tragic endings – which tackles the most destructive social issues faced by humanity: ignorance and indifference. Will you crash the party, shouting bold truth in everyone’s face or choose to earn your fellow guests’ approval by ignoring the gruesome reality. After all, what happens outside is not your problem… or is it?”

As mentioned, The Feast is now available to download for either Steam, GOG.com, and Itch.io. Both options for Chef’s Special Edition and Raise a Glass can be found via the DLC section of the Store pages. You can watch the trailer below: