Desktop Dungeons: Rewind gets April release date

PRISMATIKA and QFC Design have today announced that their tactical dungeon crawler Desktop Dungeons: Rewind will be releasing for PC on April 18. To accompany the announcement, a launch date trailer has been released, which you can watch below.

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is a lovingly-made three-dimensional remake of the iconic, award-winning (Excellence in Design – IGF Awards), micro dungeon puzzler, Desktop Dungeons, which launched a decade ago to critical acclaim. It delivers snappy, strategic and compelling puzzling roguelike action complete with gloriously updated visuals which bring the dungeon-crawling to life with eye-catching vibrancy.

Some of the features players will get to experience are as follows:

Embark on an adventure – Choose from a diverse cast of replaceable adventures. Explore bite-sized dungeons.

Heal by exploring – Reveal hidden terrain to regain health and mana. But plan your route carefully or you’ll have nothing left to face the final enemy.

Die. Rewind. And try again . – New to DDR, your death is no longer quite so inevitable. After death, you can replay a dungeon from an earlier point to try a different strategy.

Build your kingdom – Trade monstrous trophies for gold and upgrade your settlement to attract the most skilled adventurers.

Show your friends who’s boss – Daily online challenges.

We played the demo of Desktop Dungeons: Rewind back in October last year and said, “The simplicity of its structure paired with the surprisingly deep gameplay elements make Desktop Dungeons: Rewind a really strong game. I loved how it looked, the silly and loveable humour, the depth of progression and how each dungeon offers a high challenge. Although the demo isn’t particularly long, it gives you a fantastic idea of what to expect when the game releases, hopefully before the year is out. If you want something to get stuck into, or just want a quick challenge, this is a remarkably addictive and deep dungeon crawler that gives you everything you could want from the genre.

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind will launch for PC via Steam and Humble on April 18. It is now available to wishlist on Steam.