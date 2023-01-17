Assemble Entertainment announces multiple games are now Deck Verified

Publisher Assemble Entertainment has just announced a raft of its games are now Steam Deck Verified, and includes some recent games that have gone down quite well.

There’s a big list of newly Deck Verified games that Steam Deck owners can now play with confidence that they’ll run properly, and not require strange inputs or launchers before they can get into the game. That list is as follows:

FAR: Lone Sails

A Jugglers Tale

Lacuna

In Between

FAR: Lone Sails is game that could be great on Steam Deck now that’s it’s Deck Verified, although it’s the 2018 titles, the sequel, FAR: Changing Tides is also verified, and we enjoyed that back in February 2022, with Chris White saying “FAR: Changing Tides is about overcoming the odds. It never punishes you, but it doesn’t let you off the hook, either. When you master the various ways you’re ship can be used, there’s no feeling like it. The puzzles are challenging enough, but never seem complex. I fell in love with it almost instantly. It feels so natural to play, even if jumping can sometimes feel a bit loose. Regardless of this tiny flaw, the journey which sees you grow as a sailor and a human being is one I won’t forget in a hurry”, and giving it a 9/10 score.

It’s worth noting FAR: Lone Sails is also on offer right now at 80% discount, so you can grab it for £2.27.

There is also a second list of “Playable” titles that aren’t fully Deck Verified, but can play played with minor issues. Valve explains this tier of Deck support as “The game may require some manual tweaking by the user to play, E.g. requiring user to manually select a community controller config, needing to use the touchscreen to navigate a launcher, etc”. That list from Assemble Entertainment is:

Deadly Days

Endzone – A World Apart

Encody

Onde

Itorah

S.W.I.N.E HD

Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos

Interrogation; You Will Be Deceived

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice

So there you have it, a load more Deck games you can choose to play, if you fancy.