Between Horizons release confirmed for 2024

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer DigiTales Interactive have confirmed 2.5D sci-fi detective title Between Horizons is coming to console and PC in 2024, and early 2024 at that.

Between Horizons will be coming to PC via Steam (and there’s a free demo available now, if you fancy giving it a try), as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. The publisher explains that “Aboard the Zephyr, a ship en route to a distant star, players assume the role of Stella, the recently appointed Chief of Security. Dive into the conspiracy behind the incident that threatens to disrupt the Zephyr’s social order and foil its mission”.

Check out the announcement trailer below, as well as the official word from the press release, with the key features:

Between Horizons is a 2.5D pixel art adventure that emphasizes branching narratives, exploration, and investigation. In it, players utilize their detective skills to solve problems aboard the ship – while making decisions that impact the overall story. Along the way, players will collect clues, connect evidence, and confront the citizens aboard the Zephyr. Decision-making is at the heart of the experience, with tough choices that ask you to reevaluate your moral compass. But in Beyond Horizons, the story continues, even if players select the “wrong decision,” adding weight and gravity to each choice.

And the key features:

A New Kind of Experience: Between Horizons merges investigative-style gameplay with a branching sci-fi story in an ever-expanding Metroidvania-style environment.

Solving Cases for Yourself: The flexible evidence system lets players assign clues to cases, confront ship denizens about them, and submit any case with evidence players have connected to it. Everything found on the ship is connected, but figuring out how — that's the challenge.

At What Cost?: U nderneath the game's exciting and plausible sci-fi plot lies a number of thought-provoking problems inviting players to weigh intergenerational responsibility against personal freedom.

Getting New Perspective: Timeless pixel art mixed with 3D environments and compelling visual effects come together in Between Horizons, creating a unique, beautiful art style.

Failure is Very Much an Option: There are no second chances — submitting wrong solutions means the story will go on and players live with the consequences. A new and improved auto-save system will make sure there is no going back, as the story branches and endings are based on player decisions, none of which can be taken back.

Between Horizons is coming to PC and consoles in “early 2024”.