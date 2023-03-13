Suffer the Night gets release date

Assemble Entertainment and Tainted Pact have today revealed that their indie slasher-inspired horror Suffer the Night will release on April 17 for PC via Steam. It combines the 80s slasher genre with classic dungeon crawler gameplay, forcing players to survive or dun dun duh….suffer the night.

The synopsis for Suffer the Night reads, “In Suffer the Night, players take on the role of Stacey Liden, a painter who specializes in horror illustrations in her isolated woods-bound cabin. After receiving an envelope containing a mysterious floppy disk, Stacy boots it up on her old Eldrixon personal computer and begins playing. As she progresses through the terror of the text-based adventure, she’s visited by a mysterious and threatening stranger, urging her to finish the game. The strange and horrifying things within the game begin leaking into the real world…will Stacey survive, or will she succumb to the terrors around her? Only one thing is for certain: don’t let him get in.”

Key features for indie horror include:

Horror Beyond Comprehension: A highlight of this title is the text-based dungeon crawler “game within a game” filled with grisly scenarios and vivid descriptions of the atrocities wherein. Players will need to flex their old-school gaming muscles to progress within the stories, both inside the Eldrixon and out.

Don’t Let Him In: While playing through the floppy disk game, the mysterious figure who delivered it isn’t shy about making his presence known. Be sure to address any…interruptions…he causes, or suffer the consequences.

A Chilling Combination: Suffer the Night expertly weaves two genres of horror games into one, balancing the chilling anxiety of the text-based adventure with the dread of first-person survival horror.

You can play a demo for Suffer the Night via Steam right now, and if you want to know more, you can watch the trailer below: