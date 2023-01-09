Forspoken gets a new cinematic trailer ahead of this month’s release

As one of the biggest releases of January 2023, fans excited for Forspoken will be pleased to hear there’s a new cinematic trailer to pore over. This new trailer is voiced by Ella Balinska, the lead actress for the game, who plays Frey Holland.

If the trailer takes your fancy, there’s a demo available now on PS5 that, while short, does show off the combat and some of the traversal that might be available in the final game. The Forspoken demo itself seems quite contained, or maybe even made specifically “as a demo”, because it starts Frey off with a few different powers and abilities.

Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported from New York City to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia. In her journey to find a way home Frey must look within to overcome the battles against twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas.

It’s interesting to note that in the press release for the new trailer, it says that the game has been “designed for PS5” and that it will “harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity”, but of course it will also launch on PC, on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

Forspoken is coming to PS5 and PC on January 24th, 2023.