Front Mission 1st Remake Limited Edition coming to Nintendo Switch

Microids has announced that the Forever Entertainment-developed Front Mission 1st Remake will be getting a retail Limited Edition for Nintendo Switch. Releasing in Spring 2023, the Limited Edition is now available for pre-order, with the North American release coming in the summer.

Front Mission 1st Remake Limited Edition will include the following:

The game Front Mission 1 st Remake on Nintendo Switch

Remake on Nintendo Switch An exclusive lenticular

A printed game manual

2 lithographs

If you’re not familiar with Front Mission 1st Remake, players take on the roll of a member of the O.C.U. or U.C.S. and customise their Wanzer while strategizing and using firepower and terrain to get an advantage over their opponent. The official synopsis reads, “In the year 2090, the world’s conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (O.C.U.) and the Unified Continental States (U.C.S.) share a land border, is a hotbed of conflict. An O.C.U. reconnaissance platoon led by Captain Royd Clive is assigned to investigate a U.C.S. munitions plant. They are ambushed by U.C.S. Wanzers, triggering a series of events that plunges the whole island into war.”

Some of the key features of the game are as follows:

Experience an adventure in a complex Geo-political universe and choose your side through two different campaigns.

Customize every part of your Wanzer, improve its firepower, defense, speed and gain combat efficiency.

Take into account your environment and develop the best possible strategy to quickly gain the upper hand over your opponent.

Enjoy the remake in full 3D with enhanced graphics and effects. Play in modern mode with new features or experience the original gameplay.