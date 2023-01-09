Podcast 507: High on Life, Sports Story, Need for Speed Unbound

How do you follow up ending the year with 12+ hours of podcast audio? You just carry on, and do another podcast, that’s how.

While we did get to chat about both High on Life and Chained Echoes for the GOTY shows, neither were quite released early enough to allow us all to have played them. So along with Sports Story, the gang are all caught up now and ready to dish the opinions out, while also not forgetting Need for Speed Unbound, which snuck out late in the year, and we never quite managed to chat about.

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can watch the podcast live as well, either by making sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel, or also, buy following us on Twitch. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing?