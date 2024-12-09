Chained Echoes getting DLC in 2025, includes new playable character

Deck13 Spotlight has announced that Chained Echoes will be getting some DLC, coming in 2025 across all platforms.

The DLC is called “Ashes of Elrant” and it’ll include new story, new enemies, new areas (plural, yes!), new minigames, and new music. The new content has been announced by Umami Tiger, the newly founded studio by Matthias Linda, and it says “The expansion will launch in the second quarter of 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.”

Check out the announcement trailer for Chained Echoes: Ashes of Elrant, below:

Ashes of Elrant takes players to a new land, away from Valandis. It is set right before the final fight of Chained Echoes so you can prepare yourself for meeting your beloved heroes once again. The Clan of the Crimson Wings has to answer a call for help from the land of Elrant. A land where nothing is as it seems. Get yourself ready for a new playable character – the White Wolf, visit new areas, fight over 40 new monsters and bosses and listen to 15 new tracks by mastermind Eddie Marianukroh. And also grab yourself a fishing rod – you will need it.

We gave the original game a full marks, 10/10 in our review, saying: “Chained Echoes is simply the best RPG I’ve played in a very very long time. It has a story that manages to feel both grounded and fantastical, combat that constantly evolves and never feels sluggish, and environments that beg to be explored. It’s a game that feels like it was made alongside the SNES RPGs that fill many a “greatest of all time” list, but refines the mechanics those games implemented to create a game that’s infinitely better than them. Chained Echoes is the pinnacle of its genre, and a game you have to make time for as soon as possible.”.

Chained Echoes is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.