Star Trek Online: Refractions announced as newest update

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have announced the newest update coming to their long-running MMORPG as Star Trek Online: Refractions. Celebrating its 13th year anniversary next month, the new season will launch on January 24 for PC, with a launch on consoles coming at a later date.

The conclusion to the “Terran Gambit” arc is set to feature in Star Trek Online: Refractions, where Terran Emperor Wesley Crusher has merged with The Other, wielding power beyond his wildest dreams. The Federation is tasked with putting an end to his reign of terror as he makes a course for Earth, digitizing everything in his path. It’ll also feature Terran versions of legacy Star Trek characters with returning voice actors such as Gates McFadden as Terran Dr. Beverly Crusher, Will Wheaton as Terran Emperor Wesley Crusher, and Chase Masterson as Terran Admiral Leeta.

Along with this exciting conclusion, a host of new features are coming to Star Trek Online including:

A five-player ground Task Force Operation that will act as a prequel to the episode Fujiwhara Effect. Execute a Mirror Universe prison break with four other captains to free Terran Dr. Beverly Crusher so that she may be able to stop her son from destroying everything and everyone in his path. Two New Patrols: Jupiter Station and Khonshu Khaibit, a ground and space patrol set within the “Terran Gambit” Mirror Universe story arc.

Jupiter Station and Khonshu Khaibit, a ground and space patrol set within the “Terran Gambit” Mirror Universe story arc. Picard Season 2 Themed Lockbox: A Safe Galaxy: The mysterious Tier 6 Worldrazer Temporal Op Juggernaut, as seen in Picard Season 2, along with numerous “Confederacy” and “Watcher” weapons and gear will be part of this brand-new full lockbox.

The mysterious Tier 6 Worldrazer Temporal Op Juggernaut, as seen in Picard Season 2, along with numerous “Confederacy” and “Watcher” weapons and gear will be part of this brand-new full lockbox. 13th Anniversary Event: Running from January 24 – February 23, in addition to the above new content, players can earn a new Tier 6 ship, the V’ger themed Compiler Science Dreadnought, collect Omega Fragments and craft highly desirable Omega Tech upgrades from Q and his much-anticipated Omega Molecule Stabilization Game.