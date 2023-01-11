Xbox Developer_Direct coming on January 25th, will include Forza and Redfall

Xbox has confirmed it will be holding a “Developer_Direct” showcase on January 25th, and the teaser image confirms big games are being shown.

The image (above) shows Minecraft Legends (Mojang Studios), which we know is coming in 2023, but Xbox has confirmed that the Developer_Direct will focus on “big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall”.

While many will be worried about Starfield, Xbox also addressed this, adding: “To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, a standalone show is in the works”.

Here’s what you can expect to see:

Forza Motorsport: The team at Turn 10 Studios have been hard at work, bringing fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S. Forza Motorsport is back, and we can't wait to share more gameplay and exciting new details.

Minecraft Legends: Mojang Studios will showcase an insider's look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends – the upcoming action-strategy game from the makers of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launching this spring, don't miss exclusive gameplay footage at the Developer_Direct.

Redfall: The minds behind Dishonored and Prey, Arkane Austin, will showcase several minutes of gameplay from their upcoming FPS. The Developer_Direct will reveal single and multiplayer gameplay, showing more of how you and your friends will take down bloodthirsty Vampires on the picturesque island of Redfall, Massachusetts. Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more.

The show will air on Wednesday, January 25 at 12pm PT/3pm ET (8pm UK, 9pm Europe) on the official YouTube channel and Twitch.