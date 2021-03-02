Bethesda release new Deathloop Explained video

Bethesda Softworks has today released a new video for Arkane Studios’ Deathloop titled Deathloop Explained. In the video Game Director Dinga Bakaba provides a closer look at what players will need to do to decipher Deathloop’s murder puzzle and therefore help protagonist Colt break free from Blackreef’s time loop.

You can check out the Deathloop Explained video below:

You can find out more about Deathloop by visiting the official website here.

Deathloop will launch on PC and PS5 on May 21, 2021.