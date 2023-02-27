Microsoft Flight Simulator receives New Zealand update

The team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator has revealed a brand new update centred around New Zealand, free to all players and available now. Some of the most iconic locations in the jewel of the southwestern Pacific will be available to admire, reproduced in stunning photo-realistic quality, such as Aoraki/Mount Cook, Auckland’s Sky Tower, and more.

Speaking in an official Xbox blog post, Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator said, “The Microsoft Flight Simulator team brought together the latest geographic data to create World Update XII: New Zealand, including satellite imagery, aerial photography, and digital elevation models. The team even incorporated the Hobbiton Movie Set on New Zealand’s North Island that is surrounded by the region’s unique natural splendor.”

The full details of what players can expect to see on their travels are as follows:

Seven new cities

Auckland

Christchurch

Hamilton

Nelson

Queenstown

Tauranga

Wellington

Nine handcrafted airports

Gisborne Airport (NZGS)

Milford Sound Airport (NZMF)

Martins Bay Aerodrome (NZMJ)

Gorge River Airstrip (NZQE)

Rotorua Airport (NZRO)

Lake Tekapo Airport (NZTL)

Whangarei Airport (NZWR)

Westport Airport (NZWS)

Quintin Lodge Airstrip (T004)

Ten new missions

Three bush trips

New Zealand’s North Island in a Textron Aviation Beechcraft Bonanza G36

New Zealand’s South Island in a Pilatus PC-6/B2-H4 Turbo Porter G950

A historic recreation of the country’s first air route in a Douglas DC-3 Classic

Three discovery flights

Auckland, the country’s largest city, in a Cessna 152

Queenstown in a Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopter

Lake Benmore in a DG Aviation DG-1001E neo glider

Four landing challenges

A strong wind landing at Wellington Airport (NZWN) in an Airbus A320neo

An epic landing at the Ryan’s Creek Aerodrome (NZRC) in a Cessna 172 Skyhawk

A technical landing at Gorge River Airstrip (NZQE) in a Savage Cub

A famous challenge in an Airbus A310-300 at Christchurch Airport (NZCH).

As long as players have the latest 1.30.12.0 update, Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand will be free to all owners.