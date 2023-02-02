Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom gets new trailer

In the build up to the release of Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, Maze Theory has released details about the gangs set to appear in the VR title. Coming to Meta Quest 2 and PICO 4 on March 9, the game will feature an original story written in collaboration with Peaky Blinders’ producer and brand owner Caryn Mandabach Productions, and series creator and writer Steven Knight.

The new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom shows off two of the new rival gangs set to cause problems for Tommy Shelby and his family. Winter’s Children are at the Shelby’s throats as a politically motivated gang ready to revel in their downfall, while The Tong are a brotherhood from London’s Chinese community, fiercely protective of Limehouse. Both new gangs are “heroes within their own story,” and will “add a fresh perspective and unique viewpoints to the narrative.”

On top of showcasing these two new factions, the trailer also shows the type of gameplay fans will get to experience. “The contrast between Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom’s adrenaline-pumping moments of action, and the somewhat dubious morals of all of those involved, is something we wanted to highlight in this trailer,” said Tim Jones, Game Director at Maze Theory. “We set out to add to the amazing lore behind the Peaky Blinders franchise, by bringing brand new gangs and original characters into the world. We think fans of the series, along with wider action-adventure fans, will really connect with these key protagonists.”

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom will offer players an immersive world that’ll feature iconic locations from the show, such as The Garrison, Charlie’s Yard, and the Shelby’s Betting Shop. Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson will be voicing Tommy and Arthur respectively, who’ll be meeting popular characters from the show (fingers crossed for Alfie Solomons) and taking part in intense action as they take down rivals and move up in the world.