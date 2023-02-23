The Great War: Western Front gets a new campaign deep dive video

In a new video from developer Petroglyph, a deep dive into the campaign of The Great War: Western Front has been shown off to reveal an “immersive and authentic” experience.

The video features Senior Producer Ted Morris, Lead Designer Chris Becker, Senior Designer Patrick Pannullo, and Senior Content Designer David Kondor from Petroglyph talking about how players will control both Theatre and Field Commander, as they “relive or redefine history” in the upcoming RTS title from Frontier Foundry and Petroglyph.

You can watch the five minute video, along with the official details on the game, below:

Every decision players make will have a telling impact on their war effort, from how they best utilise vital economies of gold and supply, to the ground-breaking technologies they’ll commit their research points to in an effort to tip the balance of the war in their favour. Returning to deteriorating battlefields carrying the scars from previous conflicts, Commanders must utilise their resources to bring their plans to fruition; creating intricate trench networks, engaging enemy fighters in gruelling dogfights or launching co-ordinated artillery barrages. Across an immersive campaign, players will discover a war of attrition where each victory and defeat has its own cost. At times the best outcome may be calling a halt in order to preserve valuable resources and morale, as they seek to wear down their opponent’s National Will in a conflict unlike any other.

The Great War: Western Front is coming to PC via Epic Games Store and Steam on March 30th. It’ll cost £29.99/€34.99/$34.99, but there’s also a Victory Edition for £34.99/€39.99/$39.99. Pre-order customers can play three days earlier, on March 27th.