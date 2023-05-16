The Great War: Western Front will be 20% off from today

Frontier Foundry and Petroglyph has released a new accolades trailer for The Great War: Western Front, while also discounting the game at 20% off on Steam, knocking both the regular version of the game and the Victory Edition down in price.

The Great War: Western Front is normally £29.99 / €34.99 / $34.99, with the Victory Edition at £34.99 / €39.99 / $39.99, so that 20% discount makes it even cheaper. The discount is available on both Steam and Epic Games Store and starts at 6pm UK (BST) today.

On top of that, the new trailer can be seen below, along with the official word from the press release on the game.

The Great War: Western Front offers players the opportunity to relive or redefine history in one of history’s most pivotal conflicts, taking command of either the Allied Forces or the Central Powers. Taking total control of the Western Front as both Theatre Commander and Field Commander, players will be required to make difficult decisions in both turn-based grand strategy and RTS gameplay to preserve their faction’s National Will across an immersive campaign which spans the duration of the war, and can be extended beyond 1918 based on their actions. On the battlefield, every decision tips the balance on a sliding scale, from suppressing key emplacements with artillery and increasing their visibility with observation balloons during an attack, to designing detailed trench networks which provide unique strategic options whether attacking or defending. Victory may be achieved, but at what cost?

Chris White reviewed and enjoyed the game, saying: “Despite some finicky controls and troop’s AI being weaker than I would’ve liked, there’s a great deal of gratification when succeeding in battle. During the campaign, you might return to a previous location or map, and it’ll still have the network of trenches you had there the last time, reminding you of the countless deaths you witnessed. It’s haunting just as much as it is impressive, which is what much of my experience was while playing The Great War: Western Front. There’s plenty to appreciate in Petroglyph’s WWI strategy, and by pairing with the Imperial War Museums, it’s both respectful and delicate in its approach, never making light of the events of the war, yet offers a solid RTS game at the same time”.

The Great War: Western Front is out now for PC via Epic Games Store and Steam.