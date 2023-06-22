Stranded: Alien Dawn getting a major free “Jungle” update

The latest update for survival sim Stranded: Alien Dawn will bring new features to the game, and it’s coming this month, on June 29th, in the form of “The Jungle Update”.

Frontier Foundry (the games label of Frontier Developments) says that players will be able to explore “Saltu”, which it says is “a vibrant region with an array of native flora, fauna, and resources which can be used to establish a thriving base. As survivors find themselves marooned in a hot and humid jungle, populated by dense foliage, swamps, and rivers, players must manage the group carefully to help them overcome life-threatening challenges”.

“From violent thunderstorms to living mists, survivors will grapple with harsh conditions”, says Frontier Foundry, adding “Humidity and warm weather will reduce the shelf life of resources, while running fridges and fans to keep cool will sap precious electricity and cause devices to deteriorate faster. Xenoflora blight can also bring further adversity – the airborne disease will spread quickly and kill healthy plans if not kept under control”.

As players devise innovative strategies to secure the group’s survival, a new Work Area feature allows them to optimise their camps better than ever before. Placing Area Flags will designate areas where survivors can be allocated to live and work within. Survivors will then execute activities in this area only, providing players with greater control over the organisation and productivity of their group. Additional relaxation and leisure items can also be constructed for enhanced wellbeing, including an arcade machine, and bench press. Across all regions and scenarios in Stranded: Alien Dawn, preparing the group for their fight for survival will now be easier than ever. Each survivor’s inventory is bolstered with a new dedicated slot that can be equipped with one of several new tools, including survival kits, respirator masks, night goggles, and grenades. Also introduced with the update is new survivor and revered natural healer Melody Adeyemi. Melody’s knowledge of herbal medicine and keen intellect bring solace to those she tends to, making her an ideal team member for treating new diseases including swarm fever, gut worms, and blood infections.

Stranded: Alien Dawn is out now for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, and the update will arrive on June 29th.