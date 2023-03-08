The Great War: Western Front deep dive released showcasing the soundtrack

A new behind the scenes video for The Great War: Western Front has been released, showing off the orchestral soundtrack, and it’s called “Scoring the Western Front”.

This video follows the previous behind the scenes showcase that revealed more about how the game itself plays. The trailers takes you to the studio with The Great War: Western Front’s award winning composer and audio director, Frank Klepacki. The game’s soundtrack was mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London by Grammy-nominated engineer Simon Gibson.

Frank Klepacki is also known for his work on Star Wars: Empire at War, Dune II, and Command & Conquer: Remastered, and you can watch the video below.

Each section of the 74-piece world class orchestra takes centre stage across 31 original tracks, which each carries the intensity of a myriad of emotions. Complimented by a 24-piece choir, the feelings rooted within each piece reflect the delicate tonal balance of a complex war, immersing players into the weight of the decisions they will make as both Theatre Commander and Field Commander. The final soundtrack was mastered at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios under the stewardship of Grammy-nominated engineer Simon Gibson, renowned for his work across 5.1 surround projects spanning legendary production music, film scores and television. The Great War: Western Front – Victory Edition includes a copy of the stunning soundtrack, alongside the game, a digital field guide containing additional intelligence to assist players in refining their tactics, and five digital wallpapers featuring a selection of hand-drawn concept art and motifs.

The Great War: Western Front will launch on March 30th on PC for a suggested retail price of £29.99/€34.99/$34.99, or £34.99/€39.99/$39.99 for the Victory Edition. Players who pre-order can play three days early, from March 27th.